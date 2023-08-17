VIP Industries Announces Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options | Wikipedia

VIP Industries on Thursday announced the allotment of 1,38,161 fully paid up equity shares to the allottees, upon exercise of Employee Stock Appreciation Rights under VIP Employees Stock Appreciation Rights Plan, 2018, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 2 each.

With the allotment, the equity base of the Company stands increased from present level of 14,17,26,216 to 14,18,64,377 equity shares of Rs 2 each.

VIP Industries shares

The shares of VIP Industries on Thursday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 694.75, down by 1.77 percent.

