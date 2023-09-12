 VIP Industries Allotts 20,891 Shares To Employees As Stock Option
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 04:37 PM IST
VIP Industries Allotts 20,891 Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Wikipedia

VIP Industries Limited on Tuesday allotted 20,891 shares to employees as stock option, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares worth Rs 2 each were allocated under the VIP Employees Stock Appreciation Rights Plan 2018.

These shares shall rank pari passu, in all respects with the existing equity shares of the Company.

Post the allotment the above shares increased from the earlier 14,18,64,377 to the current 14,18,85,268 shares worth Rs 2 each.

VIP Industries share allocation in August

VIP Industries last month announced the allotment of 1,38,161 fully paid up equity shares to the employees, upon exercise of Employee Stock Appreciation Rights under the VIP Employees Stock Appreciation Rights Plan, 2018.

VIP Industries shares

The shares of VIP Industries Limited on Tuesday closed at Rs 651, down by 4.64 per cent.

