Viacom18’s announces launch of NFT marketplace Fully Faltoo

Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs), essentially blockchain-certified digital art, have been gaining immense popularity among brands, artists, celebrities, etc, both in India and globally.

Viacom18’s Youth, Music and English Entertainment (YME) cluster announced it is all geared up to set its foot in the rapidly growing digital space of non-fungible tokens with the announcement of the NFT marketplace Fullyfaltoonft.com, which has been setup by GuardianLink.io - a pioneer and innovator of NFT Technologies.

The marketplace will offer ‘fully valuable’ digital art conceptualized and created by the team that brings to life iconic brands like MTV, Vh1 and Comedy Central in India, and is all set to go live on February 14, 2022.

This initiative will also mark the extension of the FullyFaltoo franchise that went on from being a show on MTV and a brand solutions studio, to now an NFT marketplace, that will launch its diverse range of digital collectibles. Giving fans the opportunity to claim ownership over edgy and unique digital art pieces, the exclusive collectibles will also have creations inspired from iconic pop culture properties like Roadies and Bakra, and will be up for auction across the globe.

With industry standard security layers enabled, users will be able to buy the NFTs at a set auction price. Users will have to register on the platform to be able to make a purchase through the use of a custodian wallet. The security layers setup by GuardianLink.io are to ensure security of minting, transferring and storing NFTs.

Anshul Ailawadi, Head – Youth, Music and English Entertainment, Viacom18, said, “The Fully Faltoo collection will be edgy and quirky. This is special for us as we're giving our fans a chance to own a unique piece of our legacy. We look forward to building FullyFaltoonft.com as the go-to destination for must-have digital art.”

Ramkumar Subramaniam, Co-Founder & CEO, GuardianLink.io, says, “We are elated to work with India’s leading entertainment conglomerate - Viacom18 to launch this NFT marketplace.”

To ensure wide-spread awareness on its maiden NFT marketplace FullyFaltooNFT.com, the cluster will roll out an elaborate integrated marketing plan that will leverage Viacom18’s presence on digital and linear TV. The Fully Faltoo campaign will also aim at educating consumers about non-fungible tokens and digital collectibles, while attracting viewers to bid on the platform.

Viacom18’s Fully Faltoo will go live globally on February 14, 2022.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 02:59 PM IST