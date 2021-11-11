Veranda Learning Solutions files DRHP with Sebi

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd., engaged in the business of offering diversified and integrated learning solutions in online, offline hybrid and offline blended formats to students, aspirants, and graduates, professionals and corporate employees, filed its DRHP with SEBI.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) consists of equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each of Veranda Learning Solutions Limited aggregating up to Rs. 2,000 million.

The Company may, in consultation with the BRLM, consider a pre-IPO Placement of Equity Shares aggregating up to Rs. 500 million for a cash consideration, prior to the filing of the Red Herring Prospectus with the Registrar of Companies, Chennai. The Pre-IPO Placement, if undertaken, will be at a price to be decided by the Company in consultation with the BRLM, it said in a press release.

The Company primarily provide services through online, offline hybrid and offline blended learning models. Their offline hybrid learning model involves classroom teaching supported with online assessments and access to self-paced learning material to enhance recall and retention. The Company’s offline blended model involves a mix of Online content and Offline delivery, wherein the centre delivers LMS Study Materials together with traditional class room experience of personal mentoring from Mentors, with a dedicated Mentor in each class room available for assistance to a Students.

The Company proposes to utilise the net proceeds towards repayment or pre-payment, in part or full of all or certain of the borrowings; retirement of acquisition consideration of Edureka; and growth initiatives.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the offer is Systematix Corporate Services Limited.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

