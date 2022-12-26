Loan fraud case: CBI arrests Venugopal Dhoot, Videocon CEO, after Kochhar couple

Videocon Group's CEO, Venugopal Dhoot | Image credit: Wikipedia

Mumbai: After former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar, CBI arrested Videocon Group's CEO, Venugopal Dhoot, for alleged irregularities in a ₹3,250 crore loan that Videocon got from ICICI Bank in 2012.

Venugopal was arrested in Mumbai and it's the third arrest by CBI in the ICICI loan fraud case.

The Kochhars' and Dhoot's link is highlighted as Chanda Kochhar was the then company shareholder and sanctioned the loan to Videocon.

Kochhar couple's arrest

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has charged Deepak Kochhar, the husband of former ICICI Bank CEO MD Chanda Kochhar, with obtaining ownership of Nupower Renewables Ltd. (NRL) and receiving ill-gotten money with the assistance of a co-accused.



This was revealed after a special CBI court on Saturday remanded Chanda Kochhar and Deepak Kochhar to CBI custody till December 26.

The CBI arrested the Kochhar couple on Friday in connection with their alleged role in the ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case. Venugopal Dhoot of Videocon Group is a co-accused in the case.

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for the latest version.