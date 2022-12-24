Ex-ICICI CEO & MD Chanda Kochhar, husband sent to CBI custody till Monday | Image credit: Salman Ansari, FPJ

A Special court has remanded former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar along with her husband Deepak Kochhar in CBI custody till December 26 for their alleged involvement in the ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case.

The CBI had arrested the couple on Friday and they were produced before the court by the CBI on Saturday, as the agency sought their custodial remand.

Chanda Kochhar faces allegations of irregularities in granting loans to Videocon while she was ICICI Bank CEO in 2012. Her husband Deepak and family members allegedly benefited from the favourable treatment to Videocon.

The CBI told the court that the Kochhars had been arrested for not cooperating with its investigation into the case. Along with them, Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoot has also been booked for the loan fraud worth more than Rs 3,000 crore.

Following the accusations, Chanda Kochhar had been forced to step down as ICICI CEO in 2018. Before the fall from grace, she had been named among one of the top women bankers in the country. Charges had been filed against Kochhar by 2019 and the following year she had been arrested, before getting bail in 2021.

As the saga unfolded, Kochhar's plea against ICICI Bank for reinstatement of her stock options, had also been rejected by the Bombay High Court which rebuked her for making incorrect statements and feigning ignorance. The Supreme Court had also rejected a plea challenging her termination from ICICI Bank, while the ED attached her properties worth Rs 78 crore, which included an apartment in Mumbai's Churchgate locality.

Loans cleared for Sterling Biotech and Bhushan Steel during Chanda Kochhar's term as CEO, are also under the Enforcement Directorate's scanner.