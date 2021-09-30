Vedanta to showcase India's growth potential at Dubai Expo 2020

Diversified natural resources company Vedanta Resources has partnered with the Indian government to showcase the country's growth potential while celebrating India's 75th year of Independence at the Dubai Expo 2020.

The six-month long celebration will commence from Friday.

As part of the India Pavilion at Dubai Expo, Vedanta will leverage its participation to communicate the country's economic transformation.

Commenting on the partnership, Vedanta founder and chairman Anil Agarwal said: "The next 25 years, India will be the growth engine of the global economy, like China was in previous decades. Not only is India a large market, but also has tremendous human resource capital." The Dubai Expo is a technology marvel that will capture the vibrant Indian culture and its past, besides the capabilities and opportunities that it presents as a global economic hub to the domestic as well as the foreign investors, Vedanta said in a statement.

The India Pavilion will see several states displaying their culture, tradition and tremendous business opportunities along with the top Indian corporate groups and the public sector companies.

A large number of prominent government ministers, officials and celebrities are set to visit the India Pavilion during the six months of the expo, which will also host a number of cultural events.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 07:37 PM IST