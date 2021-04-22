Vedanta seeks permission from SC to reopen its controversial Tuticorin plant, with a promise to provide free oxygen

Tushar Mehta, a senior counsel, stated that the centre is augmenting oxygen from whichever source possible. Thus, he added, Vedanta wants to make its plant operational, but let the company only make it operational to manufacture oxygen for health purposes.

In addition, Salve claimed that the company can start providing oxygen in the next five to six days if granted permission today.

Salve stated, “Vedanta seeking to carry some repair work and restart oxygen plant for copper unit and that unit can manufacture thousand tonnes of oxygen.”

Meanwhile, senior advocate CS Vaidyanathan, said, "There is trust deficit in the state of Tamil Nadu." He added the plea of this case be heard next week.