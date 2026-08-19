Vedanta Invests Over USD 1 Billion In Net-Zero Transition During FY26

Vedanta Invests Over USD 1 Billion |

New Delhi: Mining major Vedanta on Wednesday said it invested more than USD 1 billion in net-zero transition initiatives in FY26, with renewable energy, lower-carbon fuels, energy efficiency and technology-led interventions driving its decarbonisation efforts.

As part of this transition, the group's renewable energy utilisation went up 52 per cent year-on-year to 4 billion units (400 crore units) in 2025-26, equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of around 3 crore Indian households.

Vedanta now has nearly 2,000 MW of installed and contracted renewable energy capacity and is targeting 2.5 GW round-the-clock renewable energy capacity by 2030.

These initiatives, alongside other decarbonisation interventions, helped avoid approximately 3 million tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions in 2025-26, while greenhouse gas emissions intensity across the group’s metals and mining production declined by approximately 14 per cent from the 2020-21 baseline, the company said in a statement.

India has set an ambitious target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based power capacity by 2030, alongside its broader ambition of meeting 50 per cent of its energy requirements from renewable sources and achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

This expansion will require significant investments in renewable generation, transmission, power grids, storage and electrification — driving long-term demand for the metals and minerals that underpin this infrastructure.

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