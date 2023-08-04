Vedanta Appoints John Slaven As CEO OF Aluminium Business; Stephen Russell Moore To Take Over As Deputy CEO, Cairn Oil & Gas | File

Vedanta on Friday appointed John Slaven as the chief executive officer for its Aluminium Business and Stephen Russell Moore As Deputy CEO of Cairn Oil and Gas, the company announced through an exchange filing. The changes were made on the recommendation from the nomination and remuneration committee.

John Slaven has been designated as a Senior Management Personnel (SMP) effective October 03, 2023 for a term of 3.5 years.

John Slaven

John is a reputed global leader who has also worked in key executive roles in the Australian mining and metals major BHP Billiton and in BCG. He holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Cape Town and a master’s degree in Business Administration from

Harvard Business School. At Vedanta, John will be leading all aspects of the Aluminium business’ growth and strategy, including development of strategic alliances with global partners to fast track business delivery. He will drive adoption and deployment of best-in-class technologies and processes, with focus on innovation and digitalization, for business transformation.

Stephen Russell

Steve, the current COO, Cairn Oil & Gas, is being elevated as Deputy CEO – Cairn Oil & Gas. In his role, Steve will be leading Cairn’s growth strategy and strategic business alliances with global partners to fast-track business delivery. He will drive adoption and deployment of best-in-class oil and gas technologies and processes, with focus on innovation and digitalization, for business transformation.

Vedanta is looking at setting up an Advisory Board for Cairn Oil & Gas business and the aim is that Nicholas John Robert Walker (Nick) who is currently CEO, Cairn Oil & Gas will play a role in setting up this Board and be part of it to provide oversight and advice to the management and create a long-term business strategy for unlocking the significant potential of Cairn’s assets. The above changes will be effective August 04, 2023.

