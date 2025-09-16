Vedanta Aluminium Announces Key Leadership Change, Amit Gupta Takes Over As Deputy CFO & Unit CFO

Big Management Change at Vedanta Aluminium. |

Mumbai: A major update has come from Vedanta Aluminium regarding its top management team. The company has appointed Amit Gupta as the Deputy Chief Financial Officer (Deputy CFO) of Vedanta Aluminium and also as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of its Jharsuguda unit.

Amit Gupta Brings Over 20 Years of Experience

Amit Gupta has been a part of the Vedanta Group since 2018, where he served as Group Head – Business Planning and Analysis at Vedanta Resources Limited. He has more than 20 years of experience in financial strategy, project finance, and business transformation.

Before this new role, he worked for over four years as CFO at Bharat Aluminium Company Limited (BALCO). His background also includes leadership roles at major companies such as Cairn India Limited, LG Electronics, and Vishal Retail Limited.

Company Strengthens Leadership with Strategic Appointment

This new appointment highlights Vedanta Aluminium’s focus on strengthening its financial leadership and strategic capabilities. With Gupta’s extensive experience across sectors, the company aims to drive further business efficiency and long-term growth.