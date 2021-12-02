VCORE, new international metaverse token, closes oversubscribed presale

Technology company Together Labs today announced that VCORE, an ERC-20 token that rewards active, international players, creators and earners across the metaverse will be available to users outside of the US and Canada via its IMVU platform.

VCORE is a key step to accelerating virtual economies and will set the stage for future growth throughout the broader metaverse. A new token launching in 2022, VCORE should give its users access to a new type of economy where every player may participate in the future of the metaverse.

“This initial presale was to connect with and secure interest from the top strategic crypto and metaverse buyers which know our space well -- and we could not be more pleased to have this select group as part of our project,” said John Burris Chief Strategy & Blockchain Officer of Together Labs. “When we launch VCORE next year we will have a strong one-two punch with our first token - VCOIN, a globally transferable fiat-backed token - and now VCORE to power the next generation Metaverse economy.”

Participants in the pre-sale included BITKRAFT Ventures, a global investment platform; Sky9 Capital that has a a focus on driving innovation in Internet, enterprise, and deep technology; Executives at GoldenTree Asset Management which hold investments in Coinbase (pre-IPO), ConsenSys and Animoca Brands and Jump Capital which has a vast crypto portfolio including 0x, BitGo, BlockFi, Coinlist.

“Launching VCORE is a giant milestone for the IMVU metaverse and its global user base. It is rare that a new token has an immediate audience so large,” said Daren Tsui, CEO of Together Labs and IMVU. “Now, VCORE allows us to reward our international members for their engagement. As players explore, earn, and shape the future of the metaverse, VCORE allows them to hold real-world value in its success.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 04:48 PM IST