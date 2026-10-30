Varun Beverages Q3 CY2026 Profit Rises 14% To ₹831 Crore; Revenue Jumps 33%

Varun Beverages |

Mumbai: Varun Beverages Limited reported a 13.5 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹830.59 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with ₹731.51 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 33.3 per cent to ₹6,815.59 crore from ₹5,112.44 crore in the year-ago period, according to the company's unaudited financial results filed with the stock exchanges on Friday, October 30.

Q3 CY2026 Financial Performance

The company's total income rose to ₹6,935.45 crore from ₹5,260 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2025. Total expenses increased 35.8 per cent to ₹5,880.55 crore from ₹4,331.10 crore. Profit before tax increased 13.5 per cent to ₹1,052.62 crore from ₹927.23 crore. Basic earnings per share stood at ₹2.45, compared with ₹2.15 a year earlier.

Sequential Performance

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, consolidated net profit declined 45 per cent from ₹1,509.67 crore reported in the April–June 2026 quarter. Revenue from operations fell 22.1 per cent sequentially from ₹8,744.74 crore, while profit before tax declined 46.3 per cent from ₹1,961.49 crore. The company noted in its financial disclosures that beverage sales are seasonal.

Nine-Month Financial Performance

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, consolidated revenue from operations increased 23.6 per cent to ₹22,371.24 crore from ₹18,101.12 crore in the corresponding period last year. Net profit rose 15.5 per cent to ₹3,202.30 crore from ₹2,772.12 crore. Profit before tax increased to ₹4,160.62 crore from ₹3,620.85 crore.

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Dividend And Corporate Developments

The company's board approved a third interim dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share for calendar year 2026. November 5, 2026, has been fixed as the record date, with dividend payments scheduled to begin November 7. During the quarter, the company incorporated KIVA Spirits and Company Limited for ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages and allied products. Its Zimbabwe subsidiary also entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Mondelez South Africa.

Auditor's Review

The company's joint statutory auditors issued an unmodified review conclusion. The filing noted that comparative consolidated figures were restated following the acquisition of a business in Kenya under common-control accounting provisions.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.