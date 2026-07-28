Varun Beverages Q1 Profit Rises To ₹1,525.35 Crore

Varun Beverages Ltd | Representative Images

Mumbai: Varun Beverages on Monday announced a consolidated net profit of ₹1,525.35 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27, marking an increase compared to ₹878.71 crore in the preceding quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Revenue Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹8,650.57 crore. This is an increase from ₹6,721.54 crore reported in the previous quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Half-Year Financials

For the six months ended 30 June 2026, the company recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹2,404.07 crore. Consolidated revenue from operations for the half-year period reached ₹15,372.11 crore.

Dividend Details

The board approved a second interim dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share (nominal value of ₹2 each) for the financial year 2026. This dividend will be paid on and from 4 August 2026.

Record Date

The company set Saturday, 1 August 2026, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for the second interim dividend. This is in accordance with Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹4.50. This is up from ₹2.58 in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Strategic Acquisitions

During the first half of the year, the company's South Africa subsidiary, The Beverage Company Proprietary Limited, acquired 100 per cent of Twizza Proprietary Limited for approximately ₹1139.80 crore.

The acquisition was effective from 18 March 2026, and Twizza's financial results are provisionally consolidated from that date.

New Business Alliances

Varun Beverages also entered into a business alliance with Asahi Group Holdings on 18 June 2026, to commercialise the CALPIS brand in India. Additionally, the company is set to acquire the value-added dairy beverages, juices, and packaged drinking water business of Devyani Food Industries (Kenya) Limited for approximately ₹305 crore, with completion expected by 1 August 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.