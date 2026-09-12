Vama Wovenfab Gears Up For SME Market Debut, ₹47.07-49.54 Crore IPO To Open September 15

Vama Wovenfab |

Mumbai: Vama Wovenfab Limited is set to launch its SME initial public offering (IPO) on September 15, seeking to raise up to ₹49.54 crore through a completely fresh issue of shares.

The Vama Wovenfab IPO will close on September 17, while the company's equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform. The tentative listing date is September 22.

IPO Price Band at ₹324-341

The public issue comprises up to 14,52,800 fresh equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each.

The IPO is valued at approximately ₹47.07 crore at the floor price of ₹324 per share and ₹49.54 crore at the upper price of ₹341.

Since the offering consists entirely of fresh shares, existing shareholders will not sell any stake through an offer for sale.

The fresh issue will represent around 28% of Vama Wovenfab's post-IPO equity capital, assuming full subscription.

After reserving 72,800 shares for the market maker, the net public offer comprises 13,80,000 shares.

Gretex Corporate Services is the book-running lead manager, while Maashitla Securities is the registrar.

What Does Vama Wovenfab Do?

Vama Wovenfab manufactures polypropylene and high-density polyethylene woven sacks and fabric-based products in different sizes, weights and colours.

Its portfolio includes HDPE trampoline products, coloured woven fabric sheets and loop-handle bags. The company also trades in plastic granules.

Its manufacturing facility is located in Daman.

Strong Revenue Growth

Vama Wovenfab has recorded rapid expansion in recent years.

Revenue from operations jumped 179.01% in FY25 and another 175.99% in FY26. EBITDA increased 68.97% in FY26, while profit after tax rose 68.86%.

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The company reported FY26 earnings per share of ₹30.90.

Investors should assess the IPO's valuation, business prospects and risks disclosed in the Red Herring Prospectus before making an investment decision.