NSE IPO Price Band Fixed At ₹1,700–₹1,785, Retail Investors Need ₹14,280 For One Lot

[L-R]: Shri Viral Mody ED Vertical 1, NSE, Shri Sanjay Shorey ED – Vertical 2, NSE, Shri Ashishkumar Chauhan MD & CEO, NSE, Shri Sriram Krishnan CBDO, NSE, Shri IAN Desouza CFO, NSE at the launch of the Company’s IPO in Mumbai. |

Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange of India has fixed its initial public offering price band at Rs 1,700–Rs 1,785 per equity share, valuing the issue at up to Rs 22,563 crore at the upper end.

The offer will open for subscription on September 17 and close on September 21. Anchor investors can place bids on September 16.

Minimum Investment

Investors must bid for at least eight shares and thereafter in multiples of eight. This means retail investors will need a minimum of Rs 13,600 at the lower end or Rs 14,280 at the upper end for one lot.

The IPO is entirely an offer for sale of up to 12.64 crore shares by investors. Consequently, NSE will not receive any proceeds from the issue.

Selling shareholders include State Bank of India, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Aranda Investments, MS Strategic, New India Assurance, Bank of Baroda and General Insurance Corporation of India.

The book-built issue reserves up to 50 percent for qualified institutional buyers, at least 15 percent for non-institutional investors and at least 35 percent for retail investors. The shares are proposed to be listed on BSE.

Strong Market Position

NSE began operations in 1994 as India’s first electronic trading exchange. As of June 30, 2026, it supported 26.14 crore registered investor accounts, 13.24 crore unique investors, 1,328 trading members and 3,005 listed entities.

Its market share during the June quarter stood at 93.05 percent in the cash market, 99.72 percent in equity futures and 68.48 percent in equity options by premium turnover, according to the Redseer Report.

The exchange recorded revenue from operations of Rs 4,560 crore in the June 2026 quarter, up from Rs 4,032 crore a year earlier. Net profit increased to Rs 3,121 crore from Rs 2,811 crore.

The IPO is a landmark moment for NSE, whose listing plans remained delayed for years amid regulatory scrutiny. Its operations span trading, clearing, settlement, indices, market data and international products. The exchange has played a central role in India’s expanding capital markets.