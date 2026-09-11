NSE IPO Size Cut To ₹22,567 Crore, Much-Awaited Issue Opens September 17

NSE's IPO opens September 17 with a reduced 12.64 crore-share OFS |

New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will launch its much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) on September 17, moving closer to a stock market listing after nearly a decade of regulatory hurdles.

The three-day issue will remain open until September 21, while bidding for anchor investors will take place on September 16, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP). NSE is expected to announce the price band on Friday.

OFS Reduced To 12.64 Crore Shares

The IPO will now comprise an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 12.64 crore equity shares by existing shareholders, compared with the 14.9 crore shares proposed earlier.

The reduction has brought down the expected issue size from the initial estimate of around ₹30,000 crore.

At an indicative price range of ₹1,700-₹1,785 per share, the IPO is estimated to be worth ₹21,494 crore to ₹22,567 crore, according to sources.

At the upper end, NSE would fall short of Hyundai Motor India's ₹27,870 crore IPO, currently the country's largest public offering. However, it could surpass Life Insurance Corporation of India's ₹21,000 crore IPO launched in 2022.

SBI Cuts Proposed Stake Sale

State Bank of India has reduced its proposed OFS to around 1.60 crore shares from 2.47 crore shares.

MS Strategic (Mauritius) Ltd has also cut its offer to 1.1 crore shares from 1.6 crore shares.

Read Also NSE IPO Grey Market Premium Hits ₹285 Ahead Of Expected September Listing

Bank of Baroda, Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd and General Insurance Corporation of India have also reduced their proposed share sales. SBI Capital Markets Ltd has joined the list as a new selling shareholder.

As the IPO is entirely an OFS, NSE will not receive any proceeds. The money raised will go directly to participating shareholders.

Decade-Long Wait Nears End

Markets regulator Sebi last week cleared NSE to proceed with its public offering, marking a crucial milestone for the exchange.

NSE's listing ambitions had remained stalled for nearly a decade due to regulatory hurdles, including issues linked to the co-location controversy.