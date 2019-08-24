Vadilal reports revenue of Rs 258 crore in quarter ended June FY20

Ahmedabad: Vadilal Industries said on Saturday its consolidated revenue from operations moved up to Rs 258 crore during the April to June quarter from Rs 227 crore in the year-ago period.

At the same time, net profit increased to Rs 38 crore from Rs 32 crore. In the preceding quarter (January to March), the company had reported a net loss of Rs 6.42 crore. Total expenses moved from Rs 181 crore in Q1 FY19 to Rs 203 crore in Q1 FY20. The earnings per share of Rs 10 each work out to Rs 52.41 versus Rs 45 in the first fiscal quarter of previous year.

Vadilal Industries is also one of the largest processed food manufacturers in India with significant exports of frozen vegetables and ready-to-eat snacks, curries and breads. Within the country, it is more known as icecream and flavoured milk manufacturer.

The 112-year-old company has two production facilities -- one at Pundhra in Gandhinagar district of Gujarat and the other one at Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. It makes 8 lakh cups of icecream every day along with 10 lakh candies and 6 lakh cones, using 1.1 tonnes of dry fruits and 3 lakh tonnes of liquid chocolate.