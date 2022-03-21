Vadilal Enterprises unveils new Gourmet Natural ice cream range; TV campaign

Vadilal Enterprises Ltd, ice cream brand, has announced a new product range and also come up with a new campaign on it, roping in 'Gulab Jamun' uncle to enthral viewers through quirky humour.

Crafted for a premium experience, Gourmet Natural is a range of ice creams made from handpicked ingredients, especially for Indian tastebuds with no use of artificial colours and flavours, according to a company statement.

There are five delicious flavours available in tubs (Gulab Jamun, Alphonso Mango, Kesar Pista, Classic Malai and Falooda) and two flavours in kulfi (Badam Pista Kesar and Rajwadi).

Aakanksha Gandhi, Brand Director, Vadilal Enterprises Ltd, said, "Gourmet Natural amalgamates the flavours of Indian desserts with ice-creams. It is brought to life by a new campaign harnessing a 'pull' factor of the 'Gulab Jamun' uncle and his superb acting prowess. The campaign is in line with our larger goal of offering pleasant surprises to our patrons and ensuring 'Har Dil Bole Wah Vadilal’. Consumers are liking the fusion touch we are offering with the Indian flavours icecreams, the products have received widespread acceptance in the market."

The campaign on Gourmet Natural consists of a TV commercial depicting 'Gulab Jamun' uncle satisfying his craving for Gulab Jamun through the new Gourmet Natural Gulab Jamun ice cream by Vadilal Enterprises. He is transported into a world of fantasy upon consuming the dessert. The 20-second commercial ends with the slogan Har Dil Bole Waah! Vadilal reaffirming the brand's commitment to offering unique experiences to its patrons, according to a press statement.

Vadilal Enterprises Ltd. was originally established as Vadilal Soda Fountain Outlet in Ahmedabad in 1926. It has grown to become a popular ice cream brand with various flavours and a network of more than 1,25,000 dealers across India. It is helmed by Aakanksha Gandhi, Brand Director, Vadilal Enterprises Ltd, a third-generation entrepreneur.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 05:46 PM IST