Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Adani Group Issues Clarification Amid Nefarious Attempts to Link It to the Incident | ANI

The Adani Group issued a clarification on Monday in response to recent claims linking the company to the tragic incident of a tunnel collapse in Uttarakhand. These allegations suggest that the group should be 'held responsible' for the Uttarkashi tunnel collapse.

"It has come to our notice that some elements are making nefarious attempts to link us to the unfortunate collapse of a tunnel in Uttarakhand. We strongly condemn these attempts and those behind them," the company stated in the media release.

"We clarify with utmost emphasis that the Adani Group or any of its subsidiaries has no direct or indirect involvement of any kind in the tunnel’s construction. We also clarify that we do not own or hold any shares in the company involved in the tunnel’s construction. At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with the trapped workers and their families," it added.

Clarification on nefarious attempts to link us to the unfortunate collapse of a tunnel in Uttarakhand. pic.twitter.com/4MoycgDe1U — Adani Group (@AdaniOnline) November 27, 2023

The construction of the Uttarkashi tunnel, a part of the Char Dham project, is being carried out by Navayuga Engineering Company Limited based in Hyderabad. This company, under the Navayuga Group, led by CV Rao, has no apparent link with the Adani Group.

Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse

In an unfortunate incident, an under-construction tunnel located in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, collapsed during the early hours of Sunday, November 12, leaving around 41 laborers trapped inside. This incident unfolded along the Yamunotri National Highway, posing a significant risk to the lives of those who were trapped within. The occurrence transpired late at night, prompting ongoing rescue operations aimed at safely extracting the workers from the tunnel.