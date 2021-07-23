Over 50 NRIs keen to set up industries in UP; show interest in agriculture, health, IT sectors

More than 50 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) have expressed their keenness to set up industries in Uttar Pradesh, of which 32 are already in touch with the state government to invest about Rs 1,045 crore in Noida-Greater Noida, Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Prayagraj.

The NRIs have shown interest in investing in 15 sectors including agriculture, health, IT, manufacturing and solar energy, among others.

According to the government spokesman, Uttar Pradesh has become a favourite state for both NRIs as well as foreign investors, following the efforts of the Yogi Adityanath government.

The interest among NRI investors has increased in the last couple of years, especially after the launch of the website by the Chief Minister last year. The NRI section of the website has been screened by over 500 Non-Resident Indians for investing in Uttar Pradesh while NRI cards have been issued to 540 of them.

More than 32 NRIs, staying in 18 countries including America, UAE, Oman, Singapore, Australia, Germany, Ghana, New Zealand, Russia, England, etc. have sent their investment proposals to the government.