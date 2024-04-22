 Ushodaya Enterprises, Parent Company Of Ramoji Group, Invests In FlexiCloud To Expand Cloud Solutions In Kerala
Ammar TariqueUpdated: Monday, April 22, 2024, 04:02 PM IST
article-image
(Anooja Bashir (CEO & Co-founder), Vinod Chacko (Founder), Binu Mathew (CFO) along with the team) |

Kochi, April 19, 2024 - Ushodaya Enterprises Private Limited, the parent company of  the Ramoji Group, today announced a strategic investment in Kochi-based FlexiCloud  Internet Private Limited. This move is part of Ushodaya's efforts to expand its footprint  in Kerala, renowned as "God’s Own Country." 

FlexiCloud Internet Private Limited provides advanced managed cloud hosting  solutions that prioritize high performance, enhanced security, and dedicated customer  support. The company’s mission is to simplify complex technological challenges for  its clients, ensuring their digital operations are efficient and uninterrupted. 

The Startup is distinguished by its robust platform tailored for high-traffic websites,  application hosting, and e-commerce businesses. This investment will empower  FlexiCloud to augment its technological base, expand its research and development  efforts, and increase its market penetration. This capital infusion is expected to  substantially improve FlexiCloud's infrastructure and customer support, thereby  ensuring superior hosting experiences for all clients. 

Founded in 2017 by Vinod Chacko and expanded in 2020 with Anooja Bashir joining  as co-founder, FlexiCloud aims to simplify cloud technology for startups and SMEs.  The company offers a platform that integrates various cloud services, allowing 

customers to customize their server setups, choose strategic locations, and manage  applications with ease. "Our service is designed to tackle the common challenges  faced by small businesses, making cloud solutions accessible and affordable," said  Anooja Bashir, CEO of FlexiCloud. 

This partnership is set to improve FlexiCloud’s PaaS offerings in the cloud sector and  incorporate AI and machine learning into their services. "Thanks to this investment,  we can push the boundaries of what our cloud technologies can achieve, offering  more to our clients than ever before," stated Binu Mathew, CFO of FlexiCloud. 

Karthik Vidyasagar, Chief Investment Adviser at Ushodaya Enterprises, is excited  about this new venture. "We’re thrilled to partner with FlexiCloud," he said. "Their vision  for technological innovation and customer-centric solutions matches our ethos  perfectly. This investment will significantly boost our tech offerings and improve  customer satisfaction." 

FlexiCloud has been recognized with several awards, including the Kerala Startup  Mission’s Scale-up Grant and accolades such as the Times Business Award for the  most promising startup. It currently serves over 2200 paid subscribers across 13  countries, from bloggers to multinational companies. Ms. Anooja Basir, the CEO, is a  highly experienced entrepreneur, startup mentor, and business coach. She has earned  numerous accolades, including the ET Inspiring Women Leader 2024 and National  Fame Awards, recognizing her significant contributions and leadership. 

Ushodaya Enterprises Private Limited, the holding arm of the Ramoji Group, has a  diverse portfolio in media, hospitality, and food and beverages. This investment in  cloud computing reflects Ushodaya's commitment to supporting cutting-edge  technologies and innovative business solutions.

VC Investments, Deals Grew In India Q1 Despite Fall in Global Activity

Century Real Estate Raises ₹450 Crore From Edelweiss To Fund Projects

Indices End Day On a Positive Note; LT, Bajaj Finance Among Major Gainers

Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition Unveiled: Enhancing the Fortuner Lineup

Wing Wave: Air India's Boeing 747 Bows Out In Style, Netizens Bid Adieu To The Jet

