USFDA completes cGMP inspection at Cipla’s manufacturing facility in Indore

The company received 8 inspectional observations in Form 483 at the end of the inspection

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 18, 2023, 03:51 PM IST
article-image
USFDA completes cGMP inspection at Cipla’s manufacturing facility in Indore | Image: Cipla (Representative)
Cipla Limited has notified that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a 'current Good Manufacturing Practices' (cGMP) inspection at its Pithampur manufacturing facility from 6th – 17th February, 2023, via an exchange filing.

The company received 8 inspectional observations in Form 483 at the end of the inspection. The company will work closely with the USFDA and is committed to address these comprehensively within the stipulated time.

The disclosure is pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

article-image

