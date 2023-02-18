USFDA completes cGMP inspection at Cipla’s manufacturing facility in Indore | Image: Cipla (Representative)

Cipla Limited has notified that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a 'current Good Manufacturing Practices' (cGMP) inspection at its Pithampur manufacturing facility from 6th – 17th February, 2023, via an exchange filing.

The company received 8 inspectional observations in Form 483 at the end of the inspection. The company will work closely with the USFDA and is committed to address these comprehensively within the stipulated time.

