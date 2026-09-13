US Stock Market Next Week: Fed Rate Decision Takes Centre Stage, Global Investors Brace For Key Data

US markets face a crucial week as investors await the Fed’s rate decision. |

Mumbai: The coming week will be crucial for the US stock market , with investors worldwide closely watching the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision and key economic data.

The US central bank’s two-day policy meeting concludes on Wednesday, potentially setting the direction for Wall Street. August retail sales data will also be released during the week.

Fed Rate Decision In Focus

The Federal Reserve’s monetary policy will remain the biggest trigger for markets. Persistent inflation has complicated the central bank’s task, raising questions over whether policymakers will keep rates unchanged or signal another increase.

Retail sales data will provide another important indication of the economy’s health. The figures could show how American consumers are spending as high prices and slower wage growth put pressure on household budgets.

Inflation Stays Above 3%

US inflation has remained above 3%, keeping pressure on the Federal Reserve throughout the year.

The US-Iran conflict and its impact on global energy supplies have added to inflation concerns. The Strait of Hormuz has been almost shut following the conflict. Before hostilities began in February, roughly one-fifth of global oil trade passed through the route.

Higher crude oil prices have pushed up petrol costs while also increasing transportation expenses, adding pressure on household finances and prices of goods.

Fed Keeps Rates Steady

The Federal Reserve has kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged while monitoring inflation, which remains well above its 2% target.

Wall Street expects at least one rate increase before the end of the year. Higher borrowing costs could slow economic activity and demand, helping ease inflationary pressures.

Trump Pushes For Rate Cuts

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, wants the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates.

Lower rates could support economic growth by making borrowing cheaper. However, an aggressive reduction in borrowing costs could also risk adding fresh pressure to inflation.