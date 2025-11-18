 US Removes 50% Tariff On India’s Tea-Coffee-Spices, Trump Admin Steps Back As Food Prices Rise In America
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessUS Removes 50% Tariff On India’s Tea-Coffee-Spices, Trump Admin Steps Back As Food Prices Rise In America

US Removes 50% Tariff On India’s Tea-Coffee-Spices, Trump Admin Steps Back As Food Prices Rise In America

The US has withdrawn the 50 percent reciprocal tariff on Indian tea, coffee, spices, tropical fruits and juices, easing nearly USD 1 billion in agricultural exports. Rising food prices in America pushed the Trump administration to reconsider. The move also accelerates progress toward a broader India–US trade deal now nearing completion.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 10:47 AM IST
article-image
US President Donald Trump | File Pic

New Delhi: The United States has lifted the 50 percent reciprocal tariff imposed on several Indian agricultural products, including coffee, tea, spices, tropical fruits, and fruit juices. This rollback provides a major boost to Indian exporters, offering relief worth nearly USD 1 billion (around Rs 9,000 crore).

The tariff had earlier been imposed in response to India’s continued purchase of Russian oil. However, with food prices in the US steadily rising, the Trump administration found itself under pressure and has now stepped back from the restrictive measure.

Read Also
Trump’s 500% Tariff Bomb, Countries Buying Russian Oil On Target… India In The Line Of Fire
article-image

Significant Relief for India’s Export Sector

According to India’s Commerce Ministry, which announced the development on November 17, the decision is expected to create a level playing field for Indian exporters. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) stated that high tariffs had made pricing uncompetitive for products such as spices and processed foods.

FPJ Shorts
Oppo Find X9 Pro, Find X9 Price In India Leaked Hours Before Launch, Expected To Be Priced Above ₹70,000?
Oppo Find X9 Pro, Find X9 Price In India Leaked Hours Before Launch, Expected To Be Priced Above ₹70,000?
Edtech Unicorn PhysicsWallah's Shares List With Premium Of 33% Against Issue Price Of ₹109
Edtech Unicorn PhysicsWallah's Shares List With Premium Of 33% Against Issue Price Of ₹109
CMAT 2026: Registration Process Extended Till November 24; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
CMAT 2026: Registration Process Extended Till November 24; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
Tom Cruise Wins His First Oscar Award; Anil Kapoor Congratulates Him, 'Your Achievement Is A Testament...'
Tom Cruise Wins His First Oscar Award; Anil Kapoor Congratulates Him, 'Your Achievement Is A Testament...'

In FY25, India’s agricultural exports to the US totaled USD 2.5 billion (Rs 22,000 crore). Of this, nearly USD 1 billion worth of goods will now enter the American market duty-free, providing substantial market access and boosting growth in key segments.

Read Also
US President Donald Trump Sends Positive Signals On Strengthening U.S.-India Relations, Trade Deal...
article-image

India–US Trade Deal Approaches Final Stage

The lifting of tariffs comes at a time when India and the US are close to finalizing a comprehensive trade agreement. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal stated that discussions have made significant progress on issues such as US market access demands, India’s 25 percent reciprocal tariff, and the additional 25 percent duty on crude oil.

Talks on the trade deal have been ongoing since February this year and are now in their concluding phase.

India’s Strong Export Footprint in the US Market

India exported goods worth USD 86.51 billion (around Rs 7.66 lakh crore) to the US in FY25. The top five categories—textiles, jewelry, engineering goods, and others—contributed nearly USD 60 billion (Rs 5.3 lakh crore). However, the government estimates that high tariffs had impacted as much as USD 48.2 billion (Rs 4.3 lakh crore) of exports.

Read Also
Global Investors Summit: Government will take appropriate decision in March-April on lifting wheat...
article-image

DGFT: Direct Gain of USD 1 Billion

DGFT Director General Ajay Bhadoo confirmed that the tariff rollback will directly benefit about USD 1 billion worth of agricultural exports. He noted that the decision will foster stronger growth in spices, processed foods, and other high-potential categories. The Commerce Ministry believes this move will also contribute to improving the overall trade balance between the two countries.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Edtech Unicorn PhysicsWallah's Shares List With Premium Of 33% Against Issue Price Of ₹109

Edtech Unicorn PhysicsWallah's Shares List With Premium Of 33% Against Issue Price Of ₹109

Haryana Government Approves Increase In Dearness Allowance For State Government Employees, Revised...

Haryana Government Approves Increase In Dearness Allowance For State Government Employees, Revised...

US Removes 50% Tariff On India’s Tea-Coffee-Spices, Trump Admin Steps Back As Food Prices Rise In...

US Removes 50% Tariff On India’s Tea-Coffee-Spices, Trump Admin Steps Back As Food Prices Rise In...

Rupee Weakens 8 Paise To 88.67 Against US Dollar, Equity Market Faces Selling Pressure Amid Global...

Rupee Weakens 8 Paise To 88.67 Against US Dollar, Equity Market Faces Selling Pressure Amid Global...

Sensex, Nifty Dip, Weak Global Cues Weigh On Investor Sentiment

Sensex, Nifty Dip, Weak Global Cues Weigh On Investor Sentiment