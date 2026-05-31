US Legal Issues Now Behind Us, Adani Group Shifts Focus To Faster Growth & Massive Investments In Infrastructure & AI-Driven Opportunities

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said the conglomerate has moved past its US legal challenges and is now focused on accelerating growth. |

Mumbai: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has said that issues related to the conglomerate’s legal proceedings in the United States are now behind it. According to him, the group can now focus fully on its next phase of expansion with renewed confidence.

He said the company remains committed to investing heavily in sectors such as energy, transport, logistics and digital infrastructure, which are critical for India’s long-term growth.

Focus Shifts to Faster Project Execution

Speaking about future plans, Adani said that access to capital is no longer the group's biggest challenge. Instead, the key task is executing projects quickly enough to meet India's rapidly growing infrastructure and energy needs.

He noted that the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) is creating a huge demand for electricity, data centres and digital infrastructure, making fast execution more important than ever.

Rights Issue Reflects Investor Confidence

Adani described the Rs 24,930 crore rights issue by Adani Enterprises as a strong vote of confidence from investors.

The fundraising exercise came at a time when the group was facing questions related to governance and regulatory matters. Despite the scrutiny, Adani said investors continued to support the company’s long-term vision.

Growth Continued Despite Scrutiny

The Adani Group chairman said the company made significant progress even during a period of intense public and regulatory attention.

According to him, the group remained focused on building infrastructure across energy, transportation, logistics, utilities and industrial manufacturing while staying committed to nation-building efforts.

He stressed that the company’s strength has always come from its ability to respond to challenges with clarity and determination rather than being distracted by criticism.

AI and Infrastructure to Drive Next Phase

Looking ahead, Adani identified infrastructure and intelligence as the two major growth drivers for the future.

He argued that the rapid adoption of AI will require massive investments in power generation, transmission networks, logistics systems and data centres. “Before AI can think, energy must flow,” he said, highlighting the importance of reliable power infrastructure.

Strong Financial Performance

For FY26, the Adani Group’s portfolio companies reported consolidated revenue of Rs 2.92 lakh crore, an increase of 7.4 percent compared to the previous year.

Profit after tax rose 13.9 percent to Rs 46,377 crore, reflecting steady business growth across the group’s diverse operations and strengthening its position for future expansion.