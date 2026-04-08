Adani Group Stocks Surge After US Court Relief, Multiple Shares Jump 6%–10% As Investor Confidence Returns

Strong rally in Adani stocks. | Representative Image

Mumbai: Adani Group stocks saw a sharp rally after a major relief from a US court. Investors reacted positively, leading to strong buying across group companies. Many stocks gained between 6 percent and 10 percent, reflecting improved market sentiment.

Adani Energy Solutions and Adani Enterprises rose up to 10 percent, while Adani Green Energy also jumped 10 percent. Adani Ports & SEZ gained over 8 percent, and Ambuja Cement and Adani Total Gas climbed around 9 percent. ACC rose about 7.5 percent, while Adani Power added nearly 6 percent.

What did the US court say?

The US District Court approved Adani Group’s request for a pre-motion conference. This is an important legal step in the ongoing case involving the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The court has asked both Adani Group and the SEC to jointly schedule the conference. This means the case is now moving forward in a structured legal process.

Why this is important?

Adani Group had approached the court seeking dismissal of the SEC complaint. With this approval, the company now gets a chance to present its arguments at an early stage.

Markets see this as a positive signal because it reduces uncertainty. When legal clarity improves, investor confidence usually increases, which supports stock prices.

What is a pre-motion conference?

A pre-motion conference is an initial legal step where both sides present their arguments before filing major motions.

In simple terms, it helps the court understand the case early and decide how it should proceed. It may also determine whether the complaint can be dismissed at an early stage.

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Why the rally happened?

Experts say the rally is driven by renewed investor confidence. The court allowing the process to move ahead suggests that the case may progress faster and more transparently.

This reduces fear and encourages investors to buy stocks that were earlier under pressure due to legal concerns.

What happens next?

The next key step will be the scheduling and outcome of the pre-motion conference. If Adani Group succeeds in convincing the court, the SEC complaint could be dismissed early.

However, if the court finds merit in the case, the legal process may continue for a longer period.