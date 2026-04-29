Adani Power Net Profit Rises 64% QoQ To ₹4,271 Crore In Q4 FY26, Revenue At ₹14,223 Crore

Adani Power Limited reported a 64 percent sequential rise in consolidated net profit to Rupees 4,271 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue from operations stood at Rupees 14,223 crore. |

Mumbai: Adani Power Limited posted a strong performance for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, with consolidated net profit rising to Rupees 4,271 crore, compared to Rupees 2,488 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 2,599 crore in Q4 FY25, reflecting a 64 percent sequential and 64 percent year-on-year increase.

Revenue from operations stood at Rupees 14,223 crore in Q4 FY26, largely stable compared to Rupees 14,237 crore in Q4 FY25, but higher than Rupees 12,451 crore in the preceding quarter, indicating a 14 percent quarter-on-quarter growth. Total income for the quarter rose to Rupees 15,989 crore from Rupees 12,995 crore in Q3 FY26, supported by higher other income.

Total expenses increased to Rupees 11,605 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 10,050 crore in Q3, reflecting higher fuel costs and operational expenses. However, profitability improved, with profit before tax rising to Rupees 4,384 crore from Rupees 2,945 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 3,261 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company reported total tax expenses of Rupees 113 crore during the quarter, significantly lower than Rupees 457 crore in Q3 FY26, primarily due to deferred tax adjustments, supporting the sharp increase in net profit.

On a full-year basis, Adani Power reported consolidated net profit of Rupees 12,971 crore in FY26, marginally higher than Rupees 12,750 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations for the year stood at Rupees 54,241 crore, compared to Rupees 56,203 crore in the previous year, indicating a slight decline.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at Rupees 2.08, compared to Rupees 1.29 in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 1.32 in Q4 FY25, reflecting improved earnings performance. Overall, the company’s Q4 performance was driven by improved margins and lower tax outgo, despite relatively stable revenue growth.

Disclaimer: This is an article based on the audited financial results provided by the company and is not investment advice.