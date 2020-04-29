US dollar falls as risk appetite improves

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was down 0.17 per cent at 99.8696 in late trading, Xinhua reported.

In late New York trading, the euro increased to $1.0835 from $1.0832 in the previous session, and the British pound was up to $1.2433 from $1.2422 in the previous session. The Australian dollar rose to $0.6499 from $0.6465, Xinhua reported.

The US dollar bought 106.85 Japanese yen, lower than 107.24 Japanese yen of the previous session. The US dollar decreased to 0.9740 Swiss franc from 0.9755 Swiss franc, and it decreased to 1.3986 Canadian dollars from 1.4039 Canadian dollars.