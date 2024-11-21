US Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against Gautam Adani In ₹2,110 Crore Bribe Case For 'Defrauding Investors': Reports

According to CNBC citing court reports, An arrest warrant has been issued against Adani group chairman Gautam Adani in Rs 2,110 crore bribe case.

The founder and chairman of the Adani Group, billionaire Gautam Adani, was previously charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for bribing officials and scamming American investors.

The SEC claimed that the bribery plan was set up to allow Adani Green and Azure Power, two renewable energy businesses, to profit from a multibillion-dollar solar energy project that the Indian government had granted.

As per reports emerging from American news publications reporting on the matter, and arrest warrant has been issued against Gautam Adani and others by the US Federal Court. This was reported by CNBC and ABC news, it cannot be individually verified at this point.

(This is breaking News; More details are awaited)