US antitrust lawsuit against Dr Reddy's voluntarily dismissed

Image credit: Dr Reddy's (Representative)

US antitrust lawsuit against Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, its US based-subsidiary Dr Reddy's Laboratories Inc, with regard to a generic of Revlimid, has been voluntarily dismissed by plaintiffs, the company said in an exchange filing today.

It is not clear whether the company settled with the plaintiffs, or the suit was withdrawn for any other reasons. All claims against the company in the litigation have been dismissed.

The lawsuit, filed on November 22, this year by indirect purchasers, also named Revlimid innovators Celgene and Bristol-Myers Squibb as defendants, as well as several generic pharmaceutical companies. The case is "voluntary dismissed" against all the defendants, the company said.

The lawsuit alleged Dr Reddy's and other companies claims under federal and state antitrust law and other state laws alleging that defendants improperly restrained competition and maintained a shared monopoly in the sale of brand and generic Revlimid in the United States.

