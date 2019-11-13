UPPSC: 300 vacant posts, last day of application today

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) concludes the application process for state Civil Services exam today. Also referred to as the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services exam or the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) exam, it aims at recruiting eligible candidates for filling 300 vacancies on various posts including deputy superintendent of police (DySP), sub-divisional magistrate, Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Regional Forest Officer (RFO).

The online registration process had begun on October 15 for any candidates who have a graduate degree. This year the vacancies are considerably lower than last year when the Commission had notified 831 vacancies.

"Presently, the number of vacancies for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services Examination under General Recruitment are about 300 and for Special Recruitment number of vacancy is 09 and for the Assistant Conservator of Forest / Range Forest Officer Services Examination the number of vacancies for the post of Assistant conservator of Forest is 02 and for the post of Range Forest Officer the number of vacancies is 53," reads the exam notice released by the Commission.

The Commission is yet to announce the examination dates which constitute a preliminary test, main examination and viva-voce.