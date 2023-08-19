UPL Re-Appoint Usha Rao-Monari As Independent Director | Image: UPL (Representative)

UPL's Board of Directors re-appoint Usha Rao-Monari as an independent director for five years, the company announced through an exchange filing. The second term of appointment of Usha Rao will last till August 17, 2028.

Usha Rao-Monari's experience

Usha Rao-Monari is a seasoned investment professional with more than 30 years of investment experience, particularly in the infrastructure sector. She has served as Under-Secretary-General and Associate Administrator at the United Nations Development Programme from April 2021 to July 2023. Prior to that, she was a Senior Advisor to Blackstone’s Infrastructure Group and also served as Chief Executive Officer of Global Water Development Partners, a Blackstone portfolio company. Prior to Blackstone, she held several senior positions at the International Finance Corporation, part of the World Bank Group.

Her last position there was Director of the Sustainable Business Advisory Group. Other positions included Global Head of the Water and Environmental Group, Head of Utilities and Public Partnerships, and experience in the petrochemicals and manufacturing business areas. Usha Rao-Monari was instrumental in founding and establishing the 2030 Water Resources Group, a public-private partnership platform, which is now part of the World Bank Group.

Prior to that, she was with Prudential Bache in the corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions areas in New York and London. She has held a number of Board and advisory positions including on the Veolia Sustainability Committee to the Board, WaterHealth International Board, and Co-Chair, Steering Board, 2030 Water Resources Group, and Chair/Co-chair of several World Economic Forum councils including Water, Natural Capital and Biodiversity and Environmental and Natural Resource Security.

Usha Rao-Monari has done her B.A. Honors in Economics from Delhi University, Masters in Management Studies from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management, Mumbai, Masters in International Affairs and Finance from Columbia University and Program for Management Development from Harvard Business School.

