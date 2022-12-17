e-Paper Get App
UPL Limited announces KKR's Rs 2,474 cr investment in Advanta Enterprises

According to a regulatory filing, UPL Limited has announce the completion of investment worth Rs 2,474 crore by KKR for 13.33% stake in Advanta Enterprises.

This is a part of the larger corporate realignment exercise announced in October 2022 to create four distinct business platforms - Global Crop Protection (ex-India), India Agtech, Global Seeds and Manufacturing & Specialty Chemicals to unleash growth potential of each of these platforms and unlock value for UPL shareholders by facilitating ‘fair value recognition’ of each platform.

