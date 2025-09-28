 UPI Payment Rules To Change From November 3, Three Major Updates You Must Know
UPI Payment Rules To Change From November 3, Three Major Updates You Must Know

From November 3, UPI settlements will change. Authorised and disputed transactions will be processed separately, disputes settled twice daily. Paytm UPI Autopay mandate deadline extended to October 31, 2025.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 12:30 PM IST
article-image
New rules for UPI from November 3. | Representative Image

New Delhi: Starting November 3, 2025, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will bring new rules for UPI settlements. The aim is to handle rising transactions more smoothly and on time.

How settlement happens now

At present, UPI clears payments through 10 daily RTGS settlement cycles. These cycles include both authorised transactions (successful payments) and disputed transactions (failed or challenged payments).

What will change from November 3

Authorised transactions only: From cycle 1 to 10, only authorised transactions will be processed. No disputes will be included.

Disputes handled separately: Disputed transactions will now be settled twice a day, in cycle 11 and cycle 12. These two cycles will handle only dispute cases.

New identifiers: NPCI will add DC1 and DC2 identifiers (DC = Dispute Cycle) in the file naming system for dispute settlements.

No change in timings

The existing cut-over timings, RTGS posting timeline, reconciliation reports, and GST reports will remain unchanged. Only the way settlements are separated will change.

Update on Paytm UPI Autopay

NPCI has also extended the deadline to close old @paytm UPI ID Autopay mandates. Earlier, it was set to end sooner, but now the deadline is pushed to October 31, 2025.

