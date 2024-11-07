Upgrade To a Racold Geyser: Top Models And Pocket-Friendly EMI Plans With Bajaj Finserv

As winter approaches, a reliable hot water supply becomes essential in every household, and geysers are the key appliances to make this possible. Geysers not only offer on-demand hot water but also improve your daily routine by providing an energy-efficient and convenient heating solution.

Among the top brands, Racold stands out with its advanced technology, durability, and eco-friendly features. Racold geysers are known for their diverse range, which includes instant water heaters, storage geysers, and gas geysers, each catering to varied needs and preferences.

When investing in a Racold geyser, it’s important to research thoroughly to understand each model’s specifications, particularly for gas geysers, which require knowledge about features such as heating capacity, safety measures, and installation needs.

To find the ideal Racold geyser that suits your specific requirements, begin your search on Bajaj Mall. This platform provides an extensive range of Racold geyser models, allowing you to compare features, read customer reviews, and filter by price, type, and heating capacity.

Once you have identified the model that best matches your preferences, you can visit one of Bajaj Finserv's partner stores to finalise your purchase. Bajaj Finserv’s network includes over 1.5 lakh partner stores across more than 4000 cities in India, making it accessible no matter where you are. Additionally, Bajaj Finserv offers financing options with affordable EMIs and even zero down payment, making your purchase budget-friendly and stress-free.

Benefits of using a Racold Geyser

Racold geysers are designed to provide optimal energy efficiency and long-lasting performance. Here are some key benefits that make them an excellent choice:

Eco-friendly technology: Racold incorporates environmentally conscious designs that reduce energy consumption without compromising performance, making it a sustainable choice.

Rapid heating: Many Racold geyser models come with advanced heating elements that quickly heat water, saving both time and energy.

Durable build: Racold’s geysers are built with high-quality materials, ensuring longevity and reliable performance over the years.

Enhanced safety: Racold prioritises safety with features like thermal cut-off, temperature regulation, and anti-scaling mechanisms.

Best Racold geyser models available in India

Here are some of the top-selling Racold geysers available on Bajaj Mall, each known for its efficiency, durability, and competitive pricing. These models provide a range of options suitable for various budgets and needs.

These models feature a variety of storage capacities, heating times, and advanced technologies such as Wi-Fi control, ensuring there is an option for every household.

Financing options with Bajaj Finserv

Purchasing a Racold geyser is easier with the financing options offered by Bajaj Finserv, which help make big-ticket items more accessible. Bajaj Mall offers detailed product information and affordable financing options that allow you to choose a repayment tenure that suits your budget. Once you’ve selected a model, visit the nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store and use their flexible EMI plans, which ensure you can upgrade to a premium Racold geyser without straining your finances. Bajaj Finserv’s financing is available for various appliances, providing competitive deals and helping you manage your expenses with ease.

Advantages of shopping with Bajaj Finserv

Shopping for your Racold geyser with Bajaj Finserv offers several benefits that make your purchase convenient and affordable:

Competitive prices: Bajaj Finserv partner stores ensure you get the best value for money with competitively priced Racold geysers, so you can make your purchase without overextending your budget.

Easy EMIs: Choose a flexible EMI plan for your Racold geyser, making it easier to afford high-quality models with convenient monthly payments that fit your financial plan.

Zero down payment: Certain models on Bajaj Mall are available with a zero down payment option, letting you acquire a Racold geyser without any upfront payment.

Options and accessibility: With a vast selection of Racold geysers available at Bajaj Finserv partner stores across multiple cities, you can find the model that best suits your needs with unmatched convenience.



A Racold geyser is a valuable addition to any home, offering a seamless and efficient way to access hot water. Whether you’re considering an instant, storage, or gas geyser, Bajaj Finserv makes your purchase affordable with financing options that include easy EMIs, zero down payment, and the flexibility to choose a repayment tenure that fits your budget. Explore Bajaj Mall today to upgrade your hot water experience with a Racold geyser and enjoy a smooth purchase journey with Bajaj Finserv’s accessible and customer-friendly services.