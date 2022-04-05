UpGrad KnowledgeHut rolls out Bootcamp for aspiring candidates focusing on careers in Data Science

upGrad KnowledgeHut, Bangalore-based technology skilling provider and a part of Asia’s Higher Edtech major, upGrad, today announced the launch of its first-ever Data Science Bootcamp to provide a well-rounded learning experience to aspiring candidates who are looking to up skill or kick start their career in Data Science.

Globally, companies have realised that data is their biggest asset as it enables them to make informed decisions around growth, optimization, and performance and further interpret the data accurately to reduce the horrors of uncertainty and complexity.

Recruitment firm Michael Page India’s The Humans of Data Science’ report revealed that data science will create roughly 11.5 million jobs by 2026. The LinkedIn’s Emerging Jobs Report ranked data science as the fastest growing segment and has witnessed a growth of over 650 percent since 2012 and slated to grow to 230.80 billion dollars by 2026.

The three-month intensive Data Science Bootcamp will be blended in nature where the candidates will get the benefits of using the self-paced content as well as the live sessions conducted by instructors. It is designed with an aim to make candidates industry-ready by gaining real-world experiences and building a portfolio of projects through the course of training.

Commenting on the launch of Data Science Bootcamp, Subramanyam Reddy, CEO and Founder, upGrad KnowledgeHut said, “Data Science is an immense pool of multiple data operations that play a major role today in analyzing, processing, and then interpreting the results to create actionable plans for companies and other organizations. Building a customized Data Science Bootcamp as per the current industry requirements is one of our ways to provide a holistic learning experience and we look forward to creating an agile workforce of Data Scientists.”

The bootcamp is designed as a logical flow of multiple courses where there is around 150-160 percent more technology being taught to learners. It is expected to kick start from April 04, 2022 and is accepting applications from individuals including freshers with a bachelor’s degree, or from the Statistics, Economics, Business Administration and Advertising streams.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 10:39 AM IST