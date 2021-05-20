Upcoming GST meet, Crypto in painful territory, and fertilizer subsidy: Three things Teji Mandi investors should know on May 20, 2021

The GST Meet

After a gap of eight months, the GST Council is all set for its 43rd meeting via video conferencing on May 28.

Primarily the council would be focusing on the issue of affordability of COVID-19 treatment. Apart from that, the council is likely to deliberate the relief measures to help the businesses to cope with the current situation.

Reducing GST on COVID-19 medicines and vaccines and compensation shortfall is going to be the prime agenda of this meeting. The non-BJP states like West Bengal have been demanding the exemption of GST on COVID-19 vaccines and other medicines to make them affordable.

It is likely to be the dominating point on the table though the Finance Minister has already expressed a different opinion on the same.