UP Set To Revolutionise Property Buying, Title-Based Registration To Curb Fraud, Ensure Safe Transactions For Homebuyers Across the State

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | Yogi Government Introduces Major Change in Property Registration.

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is planning a major overhaul of property registration rules to prevent fraud, fake transactions, and lengthy court disputes. The new system will shift from document-based registration to title-based registration, meaning the government itself will verify ownership before any property sale is registered. This move aims to make property transactions safer and more transparent for buyers.

Why the Change Was Needed?

Currently, property registration in UP is based solely on documents submitted by the buyer and seller. This system has allowed fraudulent transactions, including the sale of the same property multiple times using fake documents. Thousands of such cases are pending in courts for years. Recognising the problem, CM Yogi Adityanath directed the registration department to implement a technology-enabled verification system, which is now set to become the title-based registration system.

How Title-Based Registration Works

Under the new system, before approving a sale, the government will verify if the seller is the actual legal owner of the property. Records from the revenue department, municipal corporations, and the registration office will be linked so sub-registrars can immediately confirm ownership. Only properties with a clear and verified title will be registered. This model, already used successfully in Delhi and Haryana, has significantly reduced fraud in property transactions.

Benefits for Buyers

With this new system, buying property will be much safer for residents. Buyers will no longer rely solely on documents provided by the seller; the government’s preliminary verification of title will add an extra layer of security. Cases of fake ownership, fraud, and double registration are expected to decline. Additionally, clear ownership records will reduce legal disputes, providing relief to first-time homebuyers and property investors.