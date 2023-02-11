UP GIS 2023: Deputy CM Maurya urges investors to become partners in the states development journey

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya | Twitter

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday urged investors to come to Uttar Pradesh as the state’s pro-business and investment policies present a conducive environment.

During one of the sessions on the second day of the Global Investor Summit 2023, he said, “I call upon more n more investors to come to UP as prevailing tranquility, steely willpower, pro-business, and investment policies present a conducive environment.”

He was also present during the partner country sessions for the Netherlands, where he said, “Global Investors Summit will further strengthen business relations between Netherlands and India.”

During this session, the CEO of Kiremko India Pvt Ltd, Bhyavana Vishwanathan, said that her company will make a recurring investment in Uttar Pradesh in the field of potato processing. Currently, UP accounts for 31% of potato production in the country.

Session on Friday

In a session Friday, he asked the investors to invest in all 75 districts in the state.

Speaking at the session titled 'UP: Opportunity in Food Processing: Leveraging the Food Basket of India', Chief Guest and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that Uttar Pradesh's Food Processing Policy-2023 is the best as compared to other states.

"Investors want to know only one thing, and that is how safe he and his investment will be in any state. As for us, we assure you that under the guidance of PM Modi and the leadership of Yogi ji, the UP government is giving you security cover," Maurya said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to make India's economy USD 5 trillion, Uttar Pradesh also wants to contribute to it by becoming a USD 1 trillion economy itself. "We are also having a lot of success in this," he said.

Electricity in UP

Emphasizing that a self-reliant Uttar Pradesh is a must for a self-reliant India, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "Our government has resolved to develop all 75 districts, including Ghazipur-Jhansi in UP. Presently, we have fixed standards for providing electricity for 24 hours, 20 hours, and 18 hours, but soon we will provide 24-hour electricity everywhere. We are providing electricity, rail routes, airways, roads, and waterways everywhere."

Agriculture

Maurya said that the agriculture sector was also experiencing a revolution and urged investors to invest in all 75 districts as there were 25 crore consumers in the state.

PepsiCo to invest Rs 1,000 cr in Barabanki

He informed them that PepsiCo has proposed to invest Rs 1,000 crores in Barabanki adding that the government wants the investors to invest in 75 districts.

Money from Central Government

Besides, the Deputy CM said that the Central Government has sent money for various schemes worth Rs 23 lakh crore between 2014-23 directly to the beneficiary's accounts, which shows the level of transparency being maintained by the Yogi Government.

