PM Modi inaugurates UP GIS: Investment of Rs 32 Lakh Cr declared; Ambani, Birla make big announcements

Lucknow: Giving a big push to industrial development in Uttar Pradesh, investment proposals worth more than Rs 32 lakh crores were received on the inaugural day of the Global Investors Summit in Lucknow. In the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inaugural session, corporate giants Mukesh Ambani and Kumar Mangalam Birla announced investment of Rs 75,000 crores and Rs 25,000 crores respectively for UP.

For the first time the investors have evinced interests in setting up industries in backward areas of east UP and Bundelkhand. In the GIS that began in Lucknow, UP 18,643 MoUs have been signed so far and investment proposals worth Rs 32.90 lakh crores were received. This investment would create around 92 lakh jobs in UP.

PM Modi: UP has now become favourite destination of investors across the world

While inaugurating the GIS in Lucknow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that UP has now become a favorite destination of investors across the world. Big opportunities are coming up for wealth creators in UP. In the last 5-6 years UP has become a favorite destination. There has been a positive change in the thinking and approach of the government in UP in the last few years. He said that infrastructure created in UP in the recent past has now been showing results in the form of big investment.

PM Modi said that very soon UP would be known as the only state in the country to have five international airports and the dedicated freight corridor here will connect it with the sea port of Gujarat.

Commenting on the previous conditions of UP, PM Modi said that despite having immense possibilities and capabilities people used to say that nothing is possible here. It was said that development of UP is impossible due to the poor law and order situation here. It was considered as BIMARU state of India. But in the last 5-6 years, UP has established a new identity for itself and now it is known for better law and order as well as peace & stability, said the PM.

Modi said that the 25 crore population of UP makes it a better capable state and big market than many countries of the world. The aspiring population of UP is waiting for the investors. In the last few years UP has emerged as a big manufacturer of mobile, textile, electronics and many more things. Defense corridor is coming up here which would help in meeting demand for the make in India weapons for the armed forces. PM Modi said that the budget tabled recently has many big announcements and prominent among it is the record capital expenditure which paves way for the big investment.

Proposals received

The UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that during the GIS investment proposals worth Rs 4.28 lakh crore have been received for Bundelkhand and Rs 9.55 lakh crore for the east UP. He said that road shows were organized in 21 cities of 16 countries through which investment of Rs 7 lakh crore came. Similar shows were organized in 10 big cities of India and in each of 75 districts of UP. The state government had made 25 sectoral industrial policies ahead of GISproviding incentives and rebates. He said that exports from UP have doubled in the last five years and setting up of logistics, toys, electronics, pharma and medical device parks and film cities has added attraction for the investors.While addressing the inaugural session, Kumar Manglam Birla said that his group has invested Rs 40000 crore in UPso far giving employment to 30000 odd people.

In the coming days Birla group would invest Rs 25000 in cement, metal and renewable energy sector in UP. Industrialist Mukesh Ambani said that 5G services of Reliance would reach every village and city of UP by the end of this year. The Reliance group would extend the services of Jio schools and AI Doctors services in the entire UP very soon. The group would strengthen provision stores of UP through its retail outlets. Reliance would invest Rs 75,000 crore in UP in next four years.

