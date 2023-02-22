UP Budget 2023: Key announcements by FM Suresh Khanna from Yogi 2.0 budget | Image: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna is currently presenting the state's annual budget, for the financial year 2023-24.

Yogi 2.0, also known as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, was elected to a second term as head of the governing BJP in March of last year. This is his second budget.

The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled for April–May 2024, and Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in the nation, will send the most representatives, 80, to the lower house of Parliament. This makes the 2023 UP budget significant.

The BJP won 71 and 62 seats from Uttar Pradesh in 2014 and 2019, respectively, and achieved an absolute majority in the Lok Parliament.

PM Narendra Modi and the BJP will run for a third term in office in 2024.

The key announcements:

~ During FY 2023–2024, a provision of Rs 1,050 crore and Rs 4,032 crore for destitute widows in need under the "Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Yojana."

~ A ₹600 crore allocation for the "Samuhik Vivah" scheme, allowed for females from all social classes for marriage.

~ A ₹150 crore provision under the marriage grant scheme for daughters of low-income individuals from other backward strata.

~ A provision of Rs 3,600 cr to provide tablets/smartphones to eligible students under Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme.

~ Sets an investment target of Rs 10 lakh cr, creation of 20 thousand jobs in next 5 years under UP Tourism Policy 2022.

~ A provision of Rs 7,248 crore proposed for old age/farmer pension scheme; Rs 1,120 cr for Divyang Pension Yojana.

~ An amount of Rs 12,631 crore for various programmes under National Rural Health Mission.

~ Over Rs 21,159 crore for construction of roads, bridges and Rs 6,209 crore for maintenance.

With inputs from Agencies.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)