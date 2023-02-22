UP Budget 2023: Budget to be presented in assembly will be the biggest in history says FM Suresh Kumar Khanna | Image: ANI

The budget to be presented in the assembly will be the biggest in the history of Uttar Pradesh with a focus on infrastructure, state Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said.

"The budget (size) will be the biggest in the history of Uttar Pradesh. It will be for youth, strengthening farmers and giving honour to women. The focus will be on infrastructure so that more employment opportunities can be generated," Khanna, who will table the budget in the state assembly, told.

According to him, an effort would be made to turn Uttar Pradesh into "Sarvottam Pradesh," or "the best state" with the aim of growing its economy to $1 trillion.

The minister added that because of the "safety and security" in Uttar Pradesh, people now view it as a "safe state."

Before proceeding to the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence, where the budget would officially be approved in the cabinet meeting before being laid on the table in the Parliament, Khanna also paid a visit to the temple.

