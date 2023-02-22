UP Budget 2023: State FM tables Budget FY24 in State Assembly

The state Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh received the budget year 2023–24 on Wednesday from Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna.
The budget was approved earlier during a cabinet meeting presided over by the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
The largest budget in Uttar Pradesh's history, according to the finance minister, had been announced to the media.
The state government presented a 6.15 lakh crore yearly budget for 2022–2023 last year. In December 2022, a supplemental budget totaling Rs 33,769.55 crore was published, bringing the budget's overall amount to almost Rs 6.50 lakh crore.
(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)