The budget was approved earlier during a cabinet meeting presided over by the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 11:47 AM IST
article-image
UP Budget 2023: State FM tables Budget FY24 in State Assembly | Image: ANI
The state Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh received the budget year 2023–24 on Wednesday from Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna.

The largest budget in Uttar Pradesh's history, according to the finance minister, had been announced to the media.

The state government presented a 6.15 lakh crore yearly budget for 2022–2023 last year. In December 2022, a supplemental budget totaling Rs 33,769.55 crore was published, bringing the budget's overall amount to almost Rs 6.50 lakh crore.

