UP Budget 2023: State FM tables Budget FY24 in State Assembly | Image: ANI

The state Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh received the budget year 2023–24 on Wednesday from Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna.

The budget was approved earlier during a cabinet meeting presided over by the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

#WATCH | UP's Yogi Adityanath government will present its seventh overall budget since 2017, today pic.twitter.com/sZSogjJ6Qy — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 22, 2023

The largest budget in Uttar Pradesh's history, according to the finance minister, had been announced to the media.

The state government presented a 6.15 lakh crore yearly budget for 2022–2023 last year. In December 2022, a supplemental budget totaling Rs 33,769.55 crore was published, bringing the budget's overall amount to almost Rs 6.50 lakh crore.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)