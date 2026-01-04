Unsold Homes Rise Across Major Cities In 2025, Higher New Launches & Slower Sales Push Inventories Up

Unsold homes across India’s top seven cities rose 4 per cent in 2025 as new housing supply outpaced demand, Anarock said. | Representational Image

Mumbai: India’s housing market saw a rise in unsold homes in 2025 as new housing supply grew faster than buyer demand. According to real estate consultancy Anarock, unsold housing units across the top seven cities increased by 4 per cent during the year, touching nearly 5.77 lakh units by the end of 2025.

At the end of 2024, the total unsold inventory stood at about 5.53 lakh units. The rise highlights a clear gap between the number of homes being launched and the number actually being sold.

Sales slow while supply grows

Anarock data shows that housing sales in the seven major cities declined sharply in 2025. Home sales fell 14 per cent year-on-year to around 3.96 lakh units. In contrast, new housing supply rose by 2 per cent to about 4.19 lakh units during the same period.

Anarock said that softer demand and increased new launches were the main reasons behind the growth in unsold inventory. Buyers remained cautious amid higher property prices and economic uncertainty, while developers continued to add new projects to the market.

City-wise mixed trend

The trend was not the same across all cities. Unsold homes declined slightly in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Hyderabad, offering some relief in these markets.

MMR saw a marginal 1 per cent fall in unsold homes to about 1.79 lakh units, while Hyderabad recorded a 2 per cent drop to around 96,140 units.

However, most other cities witnessed a rise in unsold stock. Delhi-NCR saw unsold homes increase by 5 per cent to over 90,000 units. Bengaluru recorded the sharpest jump, with unsold inventory rising 23 per cent to nearly 64,900 units.

Pune saw a 3 per cent rise in unsold homes, while Chennai reported an 18 per cent increase. Kolkata also saw unsold inventory rise by 9 per cent compared to the previous year.

Outlook remains hopeful

Looking ahead, Anarock expects housing demand to improve if home loan interest rates come down. Lower borrowing costs could encourage more buyers to enter the market. However, the consultancy cautioned that this recovery will depend on housing prices staying under control.