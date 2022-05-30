University of Birmingham, in partnership with Wiley, invites applications from India for its online MBA Programme

More than nine in 10 respondents (91%) report benefits from an employee choice programme, including increased productivity, positivity and feeling more valued/ Representational image |

University of Birmingham of the United Kingdom, in partnership with Wiley’s University Services, has announced it is inviting applications for its online MBA program.

The University of Birmingham’s online MBA programme is a 180-credit full master’s programme spanning two and a half years. In the first year, students will complete core modules and gain essential business knowledge. Topics of study include international business and strategy, operations management, organisational behaviour and more.

In the second year, students can choose six elective modules that most closely align with their career goals, such as entrepreneurship and innovation, advanced business strategy, business ethics and several others. The programme also entails a credit-backed research project.

Ian Myatt, Director of Insight, Channels and Educational Enterprise at the University of Birmingham said, “Through this programme, we intend to empower learners with resourceful education and meaningful knowledge which could help unlock new avenues for career and growth.”

Todd Zipper, Wiley’s Executive Vice President and General Manager of University Services and Talent Development said, “Building on our long-term association with University of Birmingham, we are proud to support the University’s online MBA programme.”

The applications for the University of Birmingham’s online MBA programme are open until June 6 2022. To apply for the Online MBA from the Birmingham Business School, learners require to be a holder of a three-year BA/BAA/BCom/BSc/LLB or four-year BE/B. Tech from a recognised university (the final grade would need to be 60 percent or higher, which is equivalent to a UK 2:1), and a minimum of three years’ professional experience at management level.