United Drilling Tools Secures ₹73.35 Lakh International Order For Casing Pipe Supply

United Drilling Tools |

Mumbai: United Drilling Tools Ltd (UDT) on Tuesday announced it has secured an international order worth Rs73,35,250 from Argentera Engenharia e Serviços de Petróleo e Gas Ltda. The order is for the supply of Casing Piipe With UDT Connectors.

Order Details

The contract involves the supply of Casing Piipe With UDT Connectors. This marks an international engagement for the company, as confirmed in its exchange filing.

Execution Timeline

United Drilling Tools expects to complete the execution of this order within a period of three months from the date of the announcement. This timeline aligns with the company's operational capabilities.

Related Party Transaction

The company clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group or group companies have any interest in Argentera Engenharia e Serviços de Petróleo e Gas Ltda. Additionally, the order does not fall under related party transactions.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.