United Drilling Tools Reports 39% Revenue Growth To ₹43.3 Crore, Net Profit Up 24% In Q4

United Drilling Tools reported 39 percent growth in consolidated revenue to Rupees 43.3 crore in Q4 FY26. |

Mumbai: United Drilling Tools Limited reported a 39 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rupees 43.3 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rupees 31.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Net profit increased 24 percent to Rupees 4.8 crore from Rupees 3.9 crore a year earlier. Total income for the quarter stood at Rupees 44.5 crore against Rupees 32.4 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax rose sharply to Rupees 7.0 crore from Rupees 3.9 crore in the year-ago quarter, reflecting improved operating performance in the engineering business.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue from operations declined 14 percent from Rupees 50.5 crore reported in Q3 FY26. Net profit also fell 12 percent quarter-on-quarter from Rupees 5.5 crore, while profit before tax eased from Rupees 7.6 crore in the previous quarter. Total expenses during the quarter stood at Rupees 37.6 crore compared with Rupees 43.6 crore in Q3 FY26. Finance costs reduced to Rupees 0.5 crore from Rupees 0.9 crore sequentially, while depreciation expenses remained stable at Rupees 1.2 crore. The company did not report any exceptional or extraordinary items during the quarter.

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What Drove The Numbers

The company operates in a single engineering business segment, including oil drilling equipment manufacturing and services. Higher revenue and operating income supported profit growth during the quarter. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rupees 21.3 crore compared with Rupees 30.2 crore in Q4 FY25, while inventory changes also supported profitability.

Basic earnings per share increased to Rupees 2.43 from Rupees 1.90 in the corresponding quarter last year. The company stated that quarterly performance may vary depending on product mix and the nature of products manufactured or sold during the period.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations increased 8.0 percent to Rupees 181 crore from Rupees 168 crore in FY25. Net profit for the year rose 26 percent to Rupees 19.0 crore compared with Rupees 15.0 crore in the previous financial year. Profit before tax stood at Rupees 26.8 crore against Rupees 19.9 crore in FY25. The board recommended a final dividend of Rupees 0.60 per equity share for FY26. Including interim dividends already paid, the total dividend for the year stands at Rupees 1.80 per share.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.