Reliance Power Reports Q4 Loss Of ₹494 Crore After Exceptional Charge

Reliance Power reported a consolidated net loss of Rupees 494.0 crore in Q4 FY26 against a profit of Rupees 125.6 crore a year ago. |

Mumbai: Reliance Power Limited reported a consolidated net loss of Rupees 494.0 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with a profit of Rupees 125.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations stood at Rupees 1,887 crore, down 4.6 percent from Rupees 1,978 crore in Q4 FY25. Total income also declined to Rupees 1,946 crore from Rupees 2,066 crore a year earlier. The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rupees 425.5 crore during the quarter against a profit of Rupees 67.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue from operations increased marginally from Rupees 1,873 crore in Q3 FY26. However, the company moved into loss from a net profit of Rupees 25.1 crore reported in the previous quarter. Total expenses rose to Rupees 1,990 crore compared with Rupees 1,850 crore in Q3 FY26.

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Finance costs increased to Rupees 474.1 crore from Rupees 371.3 crore sequentially. Reliance Power also recorded an exceptional impairment charge of Rupees 381.6 crore related to Rajasthan Sun Technique Energy Private Limited during the quarter, which impacted profitability.

What Drove The Numbers

The company said Rajasthan Sun Technique Energy Private Limited carried out an impairment assessment of property, plant and e,quipment and recognised an impairment provision of Rupees 381.6 crore after a discounted cash flow valuation. Reliance Power also highlighted continuing financial stress at Samalkot Power Limited and Rajasthan Sun Technique Energy Private Limited, where lenders have initiated proceedings and defaults remain unresolved. Basic earnings per share fell to a loss of Rupees 1.19 per share compared with earnings of Rupees 0.31 per share in Q4 FY25.

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Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations rose marginally to Rupees 7,620 crore from Rupees 7,583 crore in FY25. The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rupees 336.9 crore compared with a profit of Rupees 2,948 crore in FY25, which had included a gain from the deconsolidation of a subsidiary. Reliance Power’s board also approved plans to raise to Rupees 6,000 crore through equity-linked instruments and up to Rupees 3,000 crore through non-convertible debentures, subject to approvals.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.