Reliance Power Clarifies Exit Of Former Executives, Reaffirms No Ongoing Association

Reliance Power has clarified that former executives Amitabh Jhunjhunwala and Amit Bapna exited the Reliance Group in 2019 and have had no association since then. |

Mumbai: Reliance Power has moved to address speculation around past leadership, issuing a formal clarification to set the record straight on the status of two former senior executives.

Clarifies Executive Exit

Reliance Power Limited stated that Amitabh Jhunjhunwala exited the Reliance Group in September 2019 and has not been associated with the company since then. Similarly, Amit Bapna left the group in December 2019 and has had no involvement with Reliance Power or related entities thereafter. The clarification comes in response to recent media queries, as noted in the media statement.

Details Past Roles

During his tenure, Jhunjhunwala served as Group Managing Director of the Reliance Group and held positions as Vice Chairman and Director of Reliance Capital Limited. Bapna, on the other hand, served as Chief Financial Officer of Reliance Capital and also held a directorship at Reliance Home Finance. These roles underline their past significance within the group before their respective exits.

No Current Association

The company emphasized that both individuals have had no association with Reliance Power, Reliance Infrastructure, or any other group entities since their departures in 2019. This clarification aims to remove any ambiguity regarding their current involvement and ensure that stakeholders have a clear understanding of the company’s present leadership structure.

Responding To Media Queries

The statement was issued specifically to address queries raised in media reports, indicating the company’s proactive approach to maintaining transparency. By providing a detailed timeline of exits and roles, Reliance Power seeks to ensure that information circulating in the public domain accurately reflects the company’s governance reality.

Group Overview Context

Reliance Power, part of the Reliance Group, operates as one of India’s leading power generation companies with a total installed capacity of 5,305 MW. Its portfolio includes the Sasan Ultra Mega Power Project in Madhya Pradesh, which accounts for approximately 4,000 MW and is among the largest integrated thermal power plants globally.

Reinforcing Governance Clarity

The clarification underscores the company’s focus on governance transparency and stakeholder communication. By addressing leadership history directly, Reliance Power aims to maintain clarity around its operational and managerial framework, especially in the context of evolving media narratives.

With this clarification, Reliance Power has addressed concerns around past executives, reaffirming its current leadership independence and commitment to transparent communication.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official media statement and disclosure document and does not include external analysis or independent verification.